Feb 28 Davide Campari Chief Financial Officer Paolo Marchesini tells an analysts' conference:

* Higher investments on Grand Marnier brand will roughly offset synergies from the acquisition of the French liqueur company in 2017

* Expects gross margins to expand on a full year basis on existing business in 2017

* Group will have some visibility on "Patent box ruling" in Italy at the end of June and does not expect major changes to its tax rate in the country

* Grand Marnier acquisition from July 2016 to June 2017 is expected to add around 47 million euros to EBITDA, excluding Chilean wine business