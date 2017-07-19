FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Campbell reaffirms its full-year guidance for fiscal 2017
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Campbell reaffirms its full-year guidance for fiscal 2017

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co

* Campbell to provide update on growth strategies and outline key initiatives for fiscal 2018

* Campbell Soup Co - ‍Campbell reaffirmed its previous full-year guidance for fiscal 2017​

* Campbell reaffirmed its previous full-year guidance for fiscal 2017,

* Campbell Soup - ‍expects to reach about $310 million in annual cost savings by end of fiscal 2017​

* Campbell Soup - continues to expect current cost savings initiatives to deliver $450 million, or about 6 percent of sales by end of fiscal 2020​

* Campbell Soup - ‍reiterated its long-term targets for organic sales and earnings​

* Campbell - Expects adjusted gross margin of about 38 percent for FY 2017, expects to generate about $1.25 billion in cash flow from operations in fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

