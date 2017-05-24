May 24 Campbell Soup Co:

* Campbell Soup Company makes strategic investment in Chef'd

* Campbell soup co - announced a strategic partnership and investment of $10 million in Chef'd

* Campbell Soup Co - with investment, Campbell will become Chef'd's largest strategic investor and will receive a seat on company's board of directors

* Campbell Soup Co - Chef'd will help with infrastructure and distribution of meal solutions through Campbell's kitchen site