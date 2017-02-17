Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co
* Campbell reports second-quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.91
* Q2 earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $2.171 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.22 billion
* Campbell Soup Co - reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance
* Campbell Soup Co - campbell increases cost savings program
target from $300 million by fiscal 2018 to $450 million by
fiscal 2020
* Campbell Soup Co - "i am not satisfied with our sales
performance this quarter"
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $8.00
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Campbell Soup Co - "we continued to over-deliver on our
cost savings initiative, and now expect to achieve our target a
year ahead of schedule"
* Campbell Soup Co - unallocated corporate expenses for
quarter were $241 million compared to $29 million in prior year
* Campbell Soup Co - sales in quarter for americas simple
meals and beverages were comparable to prior year at $1.231
billion
* Campbell Soup Co - "we no longer expect c-fresh to grow
this fiscal year"
* Campbell Soup Co qtrly sales of u.s. Soup increased 1
percent
* Campbell Soup Co - current-year quarter included pre-tax
non-cash impairment charges of $212 million related to campbell
fresh segment
* Campbell Soup-new c-fresh management team conducted review
of business, has determined recovery will take longer to execute
than originally planned
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: