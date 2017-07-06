FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods for ‍$700 mln in cash​
July 6, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods for ‍$700 mln in cash​

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods to expand in faster-growing health and well-being categories

* Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods to expand in faster-growing health and well-being categories

* Campbell Soup Co - deal for ‍$700 million in cash​

* Campbell Soup Co - plans to fund acquisition through a combination of short- and long-term debt

* Pacific foods will become part of Campbell's Americas simple meals and beverages division

* Campbell soup - deal to be neutral to earnings in first 12 months following closing, excluding certain items

* Campbell plans to continue to operate pacific foods out of tualatin

* Campbell soup co - acquisition is not subject to any financing condition.

