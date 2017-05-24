US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 24 Camping World Holdings Inc
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Pricing of offering of shares of its class A common stock at a public offering price of $27.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
BOGOTA, June 20 A bomb attack over the weekend by the Marxist ELN rebels has halted the flow of crude along Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, sources from the military and state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Tuesday.