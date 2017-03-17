UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 17 Camping World Holdings Inc:
* Camping World Holdings Inc - unit entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, dated as of November 8, 2016
* Camping World Holdings Inc - per terms of first amendment, borrower's $645 million term loan facility was increased by $95 million to $740 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nAJ4Bh) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.