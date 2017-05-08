BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 8 Camping World Holdings Inc:
* Camping World Holdings - on May 5, 2017 unit entered asset purchase deal for certain assets of Gander Mountain Co, Overton's Inc boating business
* Camping World-under agreement, co will purchase Overton's inventory for amount equal to about $15.6 million, plus $22.2 million for certain other assets Source text: (bit.ly/2pVVcAg) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".