BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Camping World Holdings Inc:
* Camping World announces acquisition of gander mountain and overton assets
* Camping World Holdings - structure of transaction will allow Camping World to immediately operate overton's business as a going concern upon closing
* Camping World - structure of transaction will allow liquidators to immediately commence sale of Gander Mountain inventory at Gander Mountain locations
* Camping World-to buy Overton's inventory for an amount equal to cost, which as of date of auction was about $15.6 million, plus $22.2 million for other assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.