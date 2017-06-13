June 13 Camrova Resources Inc
* Camrova Resources provides chilean investment update
* Camrova Resources Inc - camrova management, tom ogryzlo
and nigel kirkwood recently visited chile to meet with gubier
marambio h. Spa and metalex ltda
* Camrova Resources- meeting to determine if final
agreement could be reached related to binding letter of intent
entered into between parties on feb 1
* Camrova Resources - was determined by camrova management
that a final agreement that would meet camrova's investment
objectives could not be reached
* Camrova Resources Inc - parties have agreed to formally
terminate their discussions relating to virginia project
* Camrova Resources - engaged in talks with additional
party, that owns plant producing copper concentrate and pregnant
leach solution in copiapó, chile
