May 5 Camsing International Holding Ltd :

* Proposed acquisition of Pow! Entertainment, Inc.

* Pursuant to merger agreement first creative will pay gross consideration of $11.5 million

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 8 may 2017

* Under the agreement Pow Entertainment will be solely owned by First Creative

* Merger Sub will be merged with and into Pow! Entertainment as surviving entity

* Merger Sub is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of First Creative, which is in turn an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Co