BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 25 Can Fin Homes Ltd
* March quarter net profit 708.7 million rupees versus 474.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 3.61 billion rupees versus 2.95 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommended dividend of INR 10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17