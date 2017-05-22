BRIEF-FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 esterase inhibitor
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 esterase inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
May 22 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:
* Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd - co's unit Ophthalix Inc, a unit of Ophthalix Bufiduck Ltd and Wize Pharma Ltd entered into an agreement and plan of merger
* Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd -each outstanding ordinary share of Wize will be converted into the right to receive 5.3681 of Ophthalix's common stock
* Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd - Ophthalix Bufiduck Ltd will merge with and into Wize, with Wize becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ophthalix
* Can-Fite Biopharma - Wize shareholders are expected to own about 90pct of Ophthalix while Ophthalix stockholders are expected to own remaining about 10pct Source text: (bit.ly/2r8Goj7) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. antitrust enforcers have filed a complaint aimed at stopping a big hospital system in the western United States from buying a series of clinics.