BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Canacol Energy Ltd
* Provides guidance for 2017
* Announces 2017 capital budget is us$ 89 million
* 2017 capital budget is us$ 89 million
* In 2017, realized contractual oil and gas sales anticipated to average between 18,000 and 19,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
Anticipates colombian oil production to average about 2,500 bopd and ecuador oil production to average about 1,200 bopd in calendar 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results