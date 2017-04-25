BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Canacol Energy Ltd:
* Canacol Energy Ltd. Consolidates core gas exploration position with acquisition of operated interest in the ssjn7 e&p contract, lower magdalena valley basin
* Canacol Energy Ltd - has purchased pacific exploration and production's 50 pct operated interest in ssjn7 exploration and production contract
* Canacol - purchased interest in ssjn7 contract for consideration of assumption of contractual exploration obligations to agencia nacional de hidrocarburos
* Canacol Energy-ssjn7 block increases canacol's net exploration acreage position 43 pct from 785,000 acres to 1,120,000 acres within lower Magdalena valley basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.