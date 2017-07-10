BRIEF-Canada Carbon provides update on CPTAQ application

July 10 (Reuters) - Canada Carbon Inc

* Canada Carbon provides update on CPTAQ application

* Canada Carbon Inc - informed of decision of Québec's agricultural board to suspend its review of company's CPTAQ application until December 31​

* Canada Carbon - decision of agricultural board does not affect co's ongoing exploration activities or "merits of company's application before CPTAQ"

* Canada Carbon - has ‍mandated external legal counsels to seek a review of CPTAQ decision

* Canada Carbon Inc - hearing on merits of plaintiffs' proceedings is scheduled to take place in February 2018

* Canada Carbon - suspension of CPTAQ application review due to legal proceedings regarding validity of municipal zoning by-laws in Miller project area​