UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Canada Carbon Inc:
* Canada Carbon arranges non-brokered private placement
* Canada Carbon Inc - arranged a non-brokered private placement for issuance of 1.65 million flow-through shares at $0.30 per share
* Canada Carbon Inc- proceeds from private placement will be used to advance company's 100 pct owned miller hydrothermal lump/vein graphite property
* Canada Carbon Inc - also arranged a non-brokered private placement 3.6 million non-flow through units at $0.23 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
