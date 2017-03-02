UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 2 Canada Goose Holdings Inc:
* Canada Goose launches initial public offering
* Says offering 20.0 million shares
* Canada Goose Holdings - price range for initial public offering is currently estimated to be between c$14.00 and c$16.00 per subordinate voting share
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - applied to list subordinate voting shares on Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and NYSE in U.S. under ticker "GOOS"
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - will use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.