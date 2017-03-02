March 2 Canada Goose Holdings Inc:

* Canada Goose launches initial public offering

* Says offering 20.0 million shares

* Canada Goose Holdings - price range for initial public offering is currently estimated to be between c$14.00 and c$16.00 per subordinate voting share

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - applied to list subordinate voting shares on Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and NYSE in U.S. under ticker "GOOS"

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - will use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness