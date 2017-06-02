Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over steering fluid leak
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.
June 2 Canada Goose Holdings Inc
* Canada Goose reports results for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2017 and provides fiscal 2018 and long-term outlook
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc says qtrly adjusted net loss was $14.7 million, or $0.15 per share
* Canada Goose holdings inc qtrly total revenue increased 21.9% to $51.1 million
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc says qtrly net loss was $23.4 million, or $0.23 per share
* Sees revenue growth on a percentage basis in mid-to-high teens for fiscal 2018
* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.19, revenue view c$31.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Canada goose holdings - on a two-year basis, over fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, expects adjusted ebitda margin to expand an average of 75 basis points per year
* Fy2018 earnings per share view c$0.48, revenue view c$466.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees annual revenue growth on a percentage basis in mid-to-high teens over next three fiscal years
* Canada goose holdings - over 2-year period from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2018, adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to grow an average of more than 25% per year
* Sees growth in adjusted net income per diluted share of approximately 20 percent per year over next three fiscal years
* Canada goose holdings inc - inventory at end of fiscal 2017 increased by 5.0 percent to $125.5 million compared to $119.5 million at end of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Palladium up over 3 pct for the week (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas l