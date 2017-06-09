BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
June 9 Bombardier Inc
* Canada government says will defend interests of Bombardier following U.S. trade body's decision to continue dumping probe
* Canada government reiterates it is reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing
* Canada government says "strongly" disagrees with decision by Boeing, U.S. Commerce department to initiate anti-dumping probe
* Canada government says Boeing petition "clearly aimed" at blocking Bombardier's C-series from entering U.S. market Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2