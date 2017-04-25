April 24 Resolute Forest Products Inc

* Canada says disagrees strongly with the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to impose an "unfair and punitive duty" on softwood lumber exports

* Canada government says will vigorously defend the interests of domestic softwood lumber industry, including through litigation

* Canada says will continue to press U.S. to "rescind this unfair and unwarranted trade action," says committed to working with Washington to achieve a durable solution Further company coverage: [IFP.TO [WFT.TO (Reporting by David Ljunggren)