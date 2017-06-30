BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to buy Parkway Inc.

June 30 (Reuters) - Parkway Inc:

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announces definitive agreement to acquire Parkway, Inc.

* Parkway inc - Parkway's board of directors unanimously approved agreement

* Parkway Inc - ‍US$23.05 per share consideration, consists of $19.05 per share plus a $4.00 special dividend to be paid prior to closing​

* Parkway Inc - deal for ‍US$1.2 billion, or US$23.05 per share​

* Says ‍co, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board​ entered into a definitive agreement under which CPPIB will acquire 100% of Parkway

* Parkway Inc - ‍transaction is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in Q4 of 2017​

* Parkway - will pay previously announced Q2 dividend on June 30, but will suspend all future quarterly dividend payments through expected close of deal

* Parkway Inc- TPG Capital, its affiliates, which collectively own about 9.8% of outstanding common stock of co, agreed to vote in favor of transaction