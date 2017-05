March 16 (Reuters) -

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC and The Scion Group acquire three U.S. student housing portfolios for US $1.6 billion

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board - joint venture's national portfolio now includes 48 student housing communities in 36 university markets

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board - JV will pursue additional opportunities to acquire student housing assets primarily in tier 1 university markets in U.S.