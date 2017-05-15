May 15 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Indospace form joint venture 'Indospace Core'

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board - CPPIB initially committed approximately US$500 million to joint venture and will own a significant majority stake

* CPPIB says venture also has option to acquire existing pipeline worth approximately US$700 million as well as participate in a future development pipeline

* CPPIB says Indospace core committed to buy 13 well-located industrial and logistics parks from current Indospace development funds