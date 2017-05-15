May 15 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Indospace form
joint venture 'Indospace Core'
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board - CPPIB initially
committed approximately US$500 million to joint venture and will
own a significant majority stake
* CPPIB says venture also has option to acquire existing
pipeline worth approximately US$700 million as well as
participate in a future development pipeline
* CPPIB says Indospace core committed to buy 13 well-located
industrial and logistics parks from current Indospace
development funds
