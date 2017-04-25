BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
* Canadian PM tells Trump that Canada will vigorously defend interests of softwood lumber industry - statement from Trudeau's office
* Canadian PM, Trump agree on the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement on softwood lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
* Canadian PM tells Trump Canada will stick to NAFTA rules giving U.S. access to duty-free and quota-free access for milk protein substances - statement (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.