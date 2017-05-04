BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Canada Strategic Metals Inc:
* Canada strategic metals appoints Jean-Francois Meilleur as chief executive officer and president
* Jean-Sebastien Lavallée, previously CEO, will now act as executive chairman and exploration manager
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million