BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 1 Home Capital Group Inc
* Canada's Morneau says is pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants
* Canada's Morneau says has seen proof over last few days "the system is working as it should"
* Canada's Morneau says will continue to monitor developments closely; has been in touch with heads of federal regulatory agencies to discuss ongoing situation
Canada's Morneau says there is a strong regulatory framework in place that protects insured depositors and financial stability
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.