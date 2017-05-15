May 15 Home Capital Group Inc

* Canada's Morneau says sees Home Capital issue as specific to the company, supports it in a market-based solution

* Canada's Morneau sees Canadian banks as strong and resilient, says they are well-capitalised

* Canada's Morneau says doesn't see a contagion risk from Home Capital

* Canada's Morneau says overall Canadian mortgage market is healthy Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)