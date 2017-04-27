OTTAWA, April 27 (Reuters) -

* Canada PM Trudeau says no question there is a broad range of options available to canada in terms of trade retaliation, prefers to work collaboratively with the United States

* Canada PM says of phone call with Trump on wednesday "we had a good conversation last night", told Trump ripping up NAFTA would cause a lot of pain