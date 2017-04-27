BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million
OTTAWA, April 27 (Reuters) -
Canada PM Trudeau says no question there is a broad range of options available to canada in terms of trade retaliation, prefers to work collaboratively with the United States
Canada PM says of phone call with Trump on wednesday "we had a good conversation last night", told Trump ripping up NAFTA would cause a lot of pain
LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017