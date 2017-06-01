BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 Saputo Inc CEO Lino Saputo said on Thursday:
* Saputo in talks on 4-5 potential acquisitions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.