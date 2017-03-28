March 28 Canadian Food Inspection Agency :

* Canadian Food Inspection Agency - Smucker Foods Of Canada Corp is recalling Robin Hood Brand All Purpose Flour, Original from the marketplace

* Canadian Food Inspection Agency - Recall triggered by findings by Canadian Food Inspection Agency during investigation into foodborne illness outbreak

* Canadian Food Inspection Agency - Smucker Foods Of Canada recalling Robin Hood Brand All Purpose Flour, Original due to possible E. coli O121 contamination

* Canadian Food Inspection Agency - There has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of the product

* Canadian Food Inspection Agency - Robin Hood Brand All Purpose Flour, Original has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: