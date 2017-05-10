AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.
May 9 Maple Leaf Foods Inc
* Canadian Food Inspection Agency- Maple Leaf Foods recalling breaded chicken products from marketplace as it may contain toxin produced by staphylococcus bacteria
* Canadian Food Inspection Agency- there have been no reported illnesses associated with consumption of these products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.
PARIS, June 20 Boeing revised up its rolling 20-year industry forecast for passenger and freight planes by 4 percent on Tuesday, but shaved its projections for traffic growth on signs that recent rapid expansion in China and parts of Asia is starting to moderate.