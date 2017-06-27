BRIEF-Quinpario - offering of $525 mln aggregate principal amount of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce pricing of notes offering
June 27 Seabridge Gold Inc-
* Seabridge Gold-Government. Of canada issued regulatory amendment to schedule 2 of metal mining effluent regulations for co's ksm project in british columbia
* Seabridge Gold Inc - amendment authorizes certain natural water bodies frequented by fish for use in a tailings management facility
* Seabridge Gold Inc - regulatory amendment construction of ksm's tmf subject to strict bonding and fishery habit compensation requirements
* Gentherm Inc - company's board of directors is presently engaged in a comprehensive search process to select a successor for Coker