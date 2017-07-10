FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce to acquire Geneva Advisors
July 10, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce to acquire Geneva Advisors

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- to acquire Geneva Advisors for up to US$200 million‍​

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce says deal is expected to reduce CIBC's common equity tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 6 basis points at closing

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce-under terms of agreement US$135 million to be paid at closing, US$65 million contingent on meeting future performance conditions

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- total purchase price including contingent consideration to be paid 25% in cash, 75% in form of CIBC common shares‍​

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce says deal is expected become accretive to CIBC's earnings per share in fiscal 2019

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce - on closing, Geneva Advisors business will become part of CIBC Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

