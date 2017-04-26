BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Canadian National Railway Co
* Announces ratification of new 5-year collective labour agreement by international brotherhood of electrical workers system council 11
* Agreement is retroactive to jan. 1, 2017,runs through dec. 31, 2021
* Agreement is retroactive to jan. 1, 2017,runs through dec. 31, 2021

* Says agreement "provides wage increases in each year and benefit improvements"
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results