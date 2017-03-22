March 22 Canadian National Railway Co

* CN to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program

* Canadian National Railway Co says purchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares (bid) announced on Oct. 25, 2016

* Canadian National Railway says will enter into an agreement with a third party to repurchase shares through daily purchases

* Says third party will purchase cn's common shares on open market in accordance with rules applicable to bid

* Canadian National Railway Co says agreement with third party to repurchase maximum of 1.8 million common shares

* Canadian National - price CN will pay for shares bought from third party to be negotiated by CN, third party; price will be at discount to prevailing market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: