March 2 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Canadian natural resources ltd sees 6% production growth with a $3.9 billion capital program for 2017

* Qtrly FFO per share $ 1.50

* Qtrly corporate production volumes averaged 859,577 boe/d

* Canadian natural sees 2017 production to average 550,000-590,000 bbl/d crude oil and ngls and 1,700 - 1,760 mmcf/d of natural gas, before royalties

* Board approved its intention to buy back up to 27.8 million of its common shares

* Co's 2017 horizon annual production guidance remains unchanged, is targeted to range from 170,000 bbl/d to 184,000 bbl/d of sco

* Canadian natural resources sees q1 production before royalties to average 591,000 -615,000 bbl/d crude oil and ngls and 1,700 - 1,740 mmcf/d natural gas

* Q1 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 591,000 and 615,000 bbl/d of crude oil

* 2017 total natural gas annual production guidance remains unchanged and is targeted to range from 1,700 mmcf/d to 1,760 mmcf/d

* Reduced supply resulted in natural gas storage inventories returning to historically normal levels by end of 2016

* Canadian natural resources ltd - board of directors approved a 10% increase to quarterly dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.275 per share

* 2017 capital expenditures are targeted to be approximately $3.9 billion