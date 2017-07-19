FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Canadian Pacific Railway Q2 earnings per share c$3.27
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Graphic: Cracks emerge in Trump’s base
World
Graphic: Cracks emerge in Trump’s base
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Canadian Pacific Railway Q2 earnings per share c$3.27

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP reports record second-quarter 2017 financial results; revenues grow 13 percent

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$2.77

* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to c$1.64 billion

* Q2 earnings per share c$3.27

* Q2 earnings per share view c$2.73, revenue view c$1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian pacific railway ltd - operating ratio improved 330 basis points to a second-quarter record of 58.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.