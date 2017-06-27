Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - on June 23, co, unit entered into a fourth amending agreement to credit agreement dated as of September 26, 2014
* Canadian Pacific Railway-amendments include extension of 5 year maturity date from June 28, 2021 to June 28, 2022 & of term out date from June 28, 2017 to June 27, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2ueSwws) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.