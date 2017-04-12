April 12 Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust -

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces offering of series D senior unsecured debentures

* Canadian real estate investment trust -agreed to issue, on an agency basis, $125 million aggregate principal amount of series D senior unsecured debentures

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust says debentures will bear interest at a rate of 2.951% per annum and will mature on January 18, 2023

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust- net proceeds of offering will be used by creit for repayment of indebtedness and general business purposes