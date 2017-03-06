Hong Kong stocks rise, mainland property shares surge on China holiday
* China property groups jump on strong demand in smaller cities
March 6 Canadian Solar Inc
* Canadian solar inc- received us$20 million unsecured funding from china and portuguese-speaking countries cooperation and development fund
* Canadian solar inc- funding to support development of eligible projects in brazil, including 191 mwp pirapora i project in state of minas gerais Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China property groups jump on strong demand in smaller cities
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6