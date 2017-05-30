UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
May 30 Canadian Solar Inc
* Canadian solar - has been selected as sole module supplier to provide 268 mw of double-glass dymond modules for first phase of dewa project in dubai
* First phase of dewa project will use more than 800,000 double-glass modules upon its completion
* Production and delivery of modules has started this month
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India