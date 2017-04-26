BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Canadian Utilities Ltd:
* Canadian Utilities reports record first quarter 2017 earnings
* Qtrly adjusted earnings $215 million versus $197 million
* Qtrly earnings attributable to class a and class b shares $230 million versus $192 million
* Invested $285 million in capital growth projects in q1 of 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results