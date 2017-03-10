US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 10 Canara Bank Ltd:
* Says dilution of bank's stake in Can Fin Homes Ltd
* Says bank has sold 13.45 percent stake in Can Fin Homes to Caladium Investment for 7.54 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2lJSvRv Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)