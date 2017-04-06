US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 6 Canara Bank Ltd
* Says upgrades bandwidth of all its branches to 2 mbps in partnership with BSNL Source text: [Canara Bank, a leading public sector Bank has embarked upon an ambitious project of upgrading the Bandwidth of all its Branches to 2 Mbps in partnership with M/s BSNL] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)