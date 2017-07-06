FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
BRIEF-Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, Dhanlaxmi Bank tie up to sell life insurance
#Company News
July 6, 2017 / 11:23 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, Dhanlaxmi Bank tie up to sell life insurance

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd

* Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance & Dhanlaxmi Bank tie up to sell life insurance

* Life insurance products of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance to be available to Dhanlaxmi bank customers Source text: [Private life insurance company Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, the only Company in India selling products exclusively through banks today announced that it has entered into an alliance with Dhanlaxmi Bank. All the life insurance products of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance would be made available to customers of Dhanlaxmi Bank and would be sold by the licensed staff of the bank.] Further company coverage:

