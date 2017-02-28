BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Thai Union Group Pcl, the world's biggest producer of canned tuna, says:
* Targets sales of 150 billion baht ($4.30 billion) this year, up 15 percent from last year
* Aims for gross margin of 15-16 percent this year
* Plans to spend 4.8 billion baht this year on business expansion
* Says has sufficient cash flows, no need to raise funds
* Says will not focus on M&A this year
* Expects tuna prices to remain high, but manageable Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.8800 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.