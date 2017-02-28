Feb 28 Thai Union Group Pcl, the world's biggest producer of canned tuna, says:

* Targets sales of 150 billion baht ($4.30 billion) this year, up 15 percent from last year

* Aims for gross margin of 15-16 percent this year

* Plans to spend 4.8 billion baht this year on business expansion

* Says has sufficient cash flows, no need to raise funds

* Says will not focus on M&A this year

* Expects tuna prices to remain high, but manageable Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.8800 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring)