New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Nikkei:
* Canon Inc probably saw its group operating profit roughly double on the year in the January-March quarter to about 80 billion yen - Nikkei
* Canon Inc's sales apparently grew 20 percent to just over 950 billion yen for the January-March quarter - Nikkei
* Canon Inc is now seen posting a 20% boost in operating profit to about 270 billion yen for full year through December, up from previous forecast - Nikkei
* Canon Inc sales are expected to rise 20 percent to 4.2 trillion yen or so, for the full year through December - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2pgEE6D) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.