BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Canstar Resources Inc:
* Canstar Resources amends exploration plans for Kenora Gold project and revisits Mary March project
* Canstar Resources - due to contractor delays that may continue until spring breakup, co determined to delay commencement of next phase of drilling on project
* Canstar- drilling will commence in June, combined with other drilling planned for spring, additional surface exploration work for Kenora gold project
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018