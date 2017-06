May 19 CANTARGIA AB

* CANTARGIA STRENGTHENS ORGANISATION WITH CFO

* IS STRENGTHENING ITS ORGANISATION WITH A CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE, BENGT JÖNDELL.

* JÖNDELL HAS BEEN ACTING CFO AT ENZYMATICA AB.

* BENGT JÖNDELL WILL TAKE UP HIS POST AT CANTARGIA ON 22 MAY 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)